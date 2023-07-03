English
    Softrak Biotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 253.59% Y-o-Y

    July 03, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Softrak Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 253.59% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 90.89% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 up 223.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Softrak Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

    Softrak Biotech shares closed at 6.94 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 421.80% returns over the last 6 months

    Softrak Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.520.020.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.520.020.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.09----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.000.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.420.000.13
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.420.000.13
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.420.000.13
    Exceptional Items-0.40----
    P/L Before Tax0.020.000.13
    Tax0.01--0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.000.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.000.10
    Equity Share Capital45.0845.0845.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00--0.02
    Diluted EPS----0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00--0.02
    Diluted EPS----0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Softrak Biotech
    first published: Jul 3, 2023 10:00 am