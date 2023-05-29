Softrak Biotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 253.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 253.59% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 90.89% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 up 223.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Softrak Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Softrak Biotech shares closed at 5.81 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1,110.42% returns over the last 6 months