Softrak Biotech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 60.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 60.78% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 1033.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Softrak Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Softrak Biotech shares closed at 5.79 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.76% returns over the last 6 months