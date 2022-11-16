 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sobhagya Mercan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.86 crore, down 17.25% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sobhagya Mercantile are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.86 crore in September 2022 down 17.25% from Rs. 17.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 63.52% from Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2022 down 42.86% from Rs. 3.15 crore in September 2021.

Sobhagya Mercan EPS has decreased to Rs. 37.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 99.96 in September 2021.

 

Sobhagya Mercantile
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.86 18.55 17.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.86 18.55 17.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.15 12.79 3.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 -1.33 -0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 0.20 0.46
Depreciation 0.13 0.11 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.01 4.25 11.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.36 2.53 2.09
Other Income 0.30 0.57 0.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.67 3.10 3.02
Interest 0.45 0.14 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.22 2.96 2.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.22 2.96 2.90
Tax 0.34 0.60 0.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.88 2.36 2.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.88 2.36 2.41
Equity Share Capital 0.24 0.24 0.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.20 97.56 99.96
Diluted EPS 37.20 97.56 99.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.20 97.56 99.96
Diluted EPS 37.20 97.56 99.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

