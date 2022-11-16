Sobhagya Mercan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.86 crore, down 17.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.86 crore in September 2022 down 17.25% from Rs. 17.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 63.52% from Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2022 down 42.86% from Rs. 3.15 crore in September 2021.

Sobhagya Mercan EPS has decreased to Rs. 37.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 99.96 in September 2021.