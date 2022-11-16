English
    Sobhagya Mercan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.86 crore, down 17.25% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sobhagya Mercantile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.86 crore in September 2022 down 17.25% from Rs. 17.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 63.52% from Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2022 down 42.86% from Rs. 3.15 crore in September 2021.

    Sobhagya Mercan EPS has decreased to Rs. 37.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 99.96 in September 2021.

     

    Sobhagya Mercantile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.8618.5517.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.8618.5517.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.1512.793.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03-1.33-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.200.46
    Depreciation0.130.110.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.014.2511.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.362.532.09
    Other Income0.300.570.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.673.103.02
    Interest0.450.140.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.222.962.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.222.962.90
    Tax0.340.600.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.882.362.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.882.362.41
    Equity Share Capital0.240.240.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.2097.5699.96
    Diluted EPS37.2097.5699.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.2097.5699.96
    Diluted EPS37.2097.5699.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Sobhagya Mercan #Sobhagya Mercantile
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:11 am