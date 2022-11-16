Sobhagya Mercan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.86 crore, down 17.25% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sobhagya Mercantile are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.86 crore in September 2022 down 17.25% from Rs. 17.96 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 63.52% from Rs. 2.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2022 down 42.86% from Rs. 3.15 crore in September 2021.
Sobhagya Mercan EPS has decreased to Rs. 37.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 99.96 in September 2021.
|Sobhagya Mercantile
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.86
|18.55
|17.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.86
|18.55
|17.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.15
|12.79
|3.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|-1.33
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.20
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.11
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.01
|4.25
|11.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.36
|2.53
|2.09
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.57
|0.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.67
|3.10
|3.02
|Interest
|0.45
|0.14
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.22
|2.96
|2.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.22
|2.96
|2.90
|Tax
|0.34
|0.60
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.88
|2.36
|2.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.88
|2.36
|2.41
|Equity Share Capital
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|37.20
|97.56
|99.96
|Diluted EPS
|37.20
|97.56
|99.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|37.20
|97.56
|99.96
|Diluted EPS
|37.20
|97.56
|99.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited