Sobhagya Mercan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.79 crore, up 196.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.79 crore in March 2023 up 196.97% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2023 up 44.84% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2023 up 75.68% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2022.

Sobhagya Mercan EPS has increased to Rs. 188.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 129.21 in March 2022.