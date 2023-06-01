Sobhagya Mercan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.79 crore, up 196.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sobhagya Mercantile are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.79 crore in March 2023 up 196.97% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2023 up 44.84% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2023 up 75.68% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2022.
Sobhagya Mercan EPS has increased to Rs. 188.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 129.21 in March 2022.
|Sobhagya Mercantile
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.79
|30.61
|15.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.79
|30.61
|15.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.64
|9.26
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|7.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.98
|-3.17
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.90
|1.55
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.11
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.63
|20.04
|6.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.50
|2.81
|1.05
|Other Income
|0.86
|1.35
|2.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.36
|4.16
|3.57
|Interest
|0.12
|0.18
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.24
|3.98
|3.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.24
|3.98
|3.44
|Tax
|1.72
|1.00
|0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.51
|2.97
|3.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.51
|2.97
|3.12
|Equity Share Capital
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|188.04
|123.95
|129.21
|Diluted EPS
|188.04
|123.95
|129.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|188.04
|123.95
|129.21
|Diluted EPS
|188.04
|123.95
|129.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited