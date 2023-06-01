English
    Sobhagya Mercan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.79 crore, up 196.97% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sobhagya Mercantile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.79 crore in March 2023 up 196.97% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2023 up 44.84% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2023 up 75.68% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2022.

    Sobhagya Mercan EPS has increased to Rs. 188.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 129.21 in March 2022.

    Sobhagya Mercantile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.7930.6115.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.7930.6115.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.649.26--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----7.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.98-3.17-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.901.550.49
    Depreciation0.140.110.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.6320.046.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.502.811.05
    Other Income0.861.352.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.364.163.57
    Interest0.120.180.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.243.983.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.243.983.44
    Tax1.721.000.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.512.973.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.512.973.12
    Equity Share Capital0.240.240.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS188.04123.95129.21
    Diluted EPS188.04123.95129.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS188.04123.95129.21
    Diluted EPS188.04123.95129.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am