Sobhagya Mercan Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore, up 11.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore in March 2022 up 11.45% from Rs. 13.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022 up 444.44% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2022 up 172.06% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2021.

Sobhagya Mercan EPS has increased to Rs. 129.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.57 in March 2021.

Sobhagya Mercan shares closed at 4.87 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)