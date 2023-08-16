English
    Sobhagya Mercan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore, up 85.03% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sobhagya Mercantile are:Net Sales at Rs 34.32 crore in June 2023 up 85.03% from Rs. 18.55 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2023 up 42.61% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2023 up 59.5% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2022.
    Sobhagya Mercan EPS has increased to Rs. 140.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 97.56 in June 2022.
    Sobhagya Mercantile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.3244.7918.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.3244.7918.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.8110.64--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----12.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.713.98-1.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.620.900.20
    Depreciation0.120.140.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.5023.634.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.975.502.53
    Other Income2.030.860.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.006.363.10
    Interest0.500.120.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.506.242.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.506.242.96
    Tax1.131.720.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.374.512.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.374.512.36
    Equity Share Capital0.240.240.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS140.53188.0497.56
    Diluted EPS140.53188.0497.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS140.53188.0497.56
    Diluted EPS140.53188.0497.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Sobhagya Mercan #Sobhagya Mercantile
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:44 am

