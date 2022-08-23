Sobhagya Mercan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.55 crore, down 12.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.55 crore in June 2022 down 12.17% from Rs. 21.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2022 down 30.65% from Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2022 down 28.35% from Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2021.

Sobhagya Mercan EPS has decreased to Rs. 97.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 143.29 in June 2021.

Sobhagya Mercan shares closed at 5.11 on August 11, 2022 (BSE)