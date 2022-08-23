 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sobhagya Mercan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.55 crore, down 12.17% Y-o-Y

Aug 23, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sobhagya Mercantile are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.55 crore in June 2022 down 12.17% from Rs. 21.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2022 down 30.65% from Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2022 down 28.35% from Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2021.

Sobhagya Mercan EPS has decreased to Rs. 97.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 143.29 in June 2021.

Sobhagya Mercan shares closed at 5.11 on August 11, 2022 (BSE)

Sobhagya Mercantile
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.55 15.08 21.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.55 15.08 21.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.79 7.24 10.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.33 -0.07 -0.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.20 0.49 0.45
Depreciation 0.11 0.13 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.25 6.24 6.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.53 1.05 3.43
Other Income 0.57 2.52 0.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.10 3.57 4.35
Interest 0.14 0.13 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.96 3.44 4.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.96 3.44 4.23
Tax 0.60 0.32 0.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.36 3.12 3.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.36 3.12 3.40
Equity Share Capital 0.24 0.24 0.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 97.56 129.21 143.29
Diluted EPS 97.56 129.21 143.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 97.56 129.21 143.29
Diluted EPS 97.56 129.21 143.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 23, 2022 08:55 am
