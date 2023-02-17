Sobhagya Mercan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.61 crore, up 146.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.61 crore in December 2022 up 146.96% from Rs. 12.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 46.41% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2022 up 56.41% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.