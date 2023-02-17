Sobhagya Mercan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.61 crore, up 146.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sobhagya Mercantile are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.61 crore in December 2022 up 146.96% from Rs. 12.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 46.41% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2022 up 56.41% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.
Sobhagya Mercan EPS has increased to Rs. 123.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 85.03 in December 2021.
|Sobhagya Mercantile
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.61
|14.86
|12.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.61
|14.86
|12.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.26
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|3.15
|5.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.17
|0.03
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.55
|0.19
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.13
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.04
|10.01
|4.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.81
|1.36
|1.91
|Other Income
|1.35
|0.30
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.16
|1.67
|2.60
|Interest
|0.18
|0.45
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.98
|1.22
|2.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.98
|1.22
|2.48
|Tax
|1.00
|0.34
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.97
|0.88
|2.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.97
|0.88
|2.03
|Equity Share Capital
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|123.95
|37.20
|85.03
|Diluted EPS
|123.95
|37.20
|85.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|123.95
|37.20
|85.03
|Diluted EPS
|123.95
|37.20
|85.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited