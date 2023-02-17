English
    Sobhagya Mercan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.61 crore, up 146.96% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sobhagya Mercantile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.61 crore in December 2022 up 146.96% from Rs. 12.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 46.41% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2022 up 56.41% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.

    Sobhagya Mercan EPS has increased to Rs. 123.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 85.03 in December 2021.

    Sobhagya Mercantile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.6114.8612.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.6114.8612.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.26----
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.155.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.170.03-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.550.190.46
    Depreciation0.110.130.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.0410.014.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.811.361.91
    Other Income1.350.300.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.161.672.60
    Interest0.180.450.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.981.222.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.981.222.48
    Tax1.000.340.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.970.882.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.970.882.03
    Equity Share Capital0.240.240.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS123.9537.2085.03
    Diluted EPS123.9537.2085.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS123.9537.2085.03
    Diluted EPS123.9537.2085.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am