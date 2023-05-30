Sobha Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,219.50 crore, up 66.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,219.50 crore in March 2023 up 66.69% from Rs. 731.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.00 crore in March 2023 up 58.84% from Rs. 27.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.10 crore in March 2023 down 41.55% from Rs. 238.00 crore in March 2022.

Sobha EPS has increased to Rs. 4.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.92 in March 2022.

Sobha shares closed at 506.95 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.20% returns over the last 6 months and -6.32% over the last 12 months.