Sobha Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 731.60 crore, up 32.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 731.60 crore in March 2022 up 32.22% from Rs. 553.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.70 crore in March 2022 up 51.37% from Rs. 18.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.00 crore in March 2022 up 32.37% from Rs. 179.80 crore in March 2021.

Sobha EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2021.

Sobha shares closed at 543.60 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.59% returns over the last 6 months and 20.24% over the last 12 months.