Sobha Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 553.30 crore, down 39.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 553.30 crore in March 2021 down 39.64% from Rs. 916.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.30 crore in March 2021 down 65.6% from Rs. 53.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.80 crore in March 2021 down 35.49% from Rs. 278.70 crore in March 2020.

Sobha EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.61 in March 2020.

Sobha shares closed at 502.75 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.90% returns over the last 6 months and 115.73% over the last 12 months.