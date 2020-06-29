Sobha Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 916.60 crore, down 35.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 916.60 crore in March 2020 down 35.57% from Rs. 1,422.70 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.20 crore in March 2020 down 53.74% from Rs. 115.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 278.70 crore in March 2020 up 4.19% from Rs. 267.50 crore in March 2019.

Sobha EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.61 in March 2020 from Rs. 12.13 in March 2019.

Sobha shares closed at 226.85 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -42.80% returns over the last 6 months and -57.19% over the last 12 months.