    Sobha Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 889.02 crore, up 51.4% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sobha are:

    Net Sales at Rs 889.02 crore in June 2023 up 51.4% from Rs. 587.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in June 2023 down 37.81% from Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.03 crore in June 2023 down 58.76% from Rs. 215.90 crore in June 2022.

    Sobha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2022.

    Sobha shares closed at 602.25 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.80% returns over the last 6 months and -10.52% over the last 12 months.

    Sobha
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations889.021,219.50587.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations889.021,219.50587.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.98112.9065.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods259.26342.80103.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks96.00-201.10-135.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost79.6179.1058.50
    Depreciation17.3116.9014.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses326.01779.70295.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.8589.20185.90
    Other Income33.8733.0015.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.72122.20201.80
    Interest59.5559.60183.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.1762.6018.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.1762.6018.10
    Tax4.1518.605.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.0244.0012.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.0244.0012.90
    Equity Share Capital94.8594.8094.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.854.641.36
    Diluted EPS0.854.641.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.854.641.36
    Diluted EPS0.854.641.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:44 am

