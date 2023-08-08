Sobha Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 889.02 crore, up 51.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 889.02 crore in June 2023 up 51.4% from Rs. 587.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in June 2023 down 37.81% from Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.03 crore in June 2023 down 58.76% from Rs. 215.90 crore in June 2022.

Sobha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2022.

Sobha shares closed at 602.25 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.80% returns over the last 6 months and -10.52% over the last 12 months.