Sobha Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 587.20 crore, up 14.78% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sobha are:

Net Sales at Rs 587.20 crore in June 2022 up 14.78% from Rs. 511.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2022 up 2.38% from Rs. 12.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.90 crore in June 2022 up 2.61% from Rs. 210.40 crore in June 2021.

Sobha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2021.

Sobha shares closed at 678.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.04% returns over the last 6 months and 12.50% over the last 12 months.

Sobha
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 587.20 731.60 511.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 587.20 731.60 511.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 65.60 69.90 37.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 103.20 146.00 30.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -135.50 -154.60 10.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.50 59.30 51.70
Depreciation 14.10 17.90 16.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 295.40 410.30 184.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 185.90 182.80 180.50
Other Income 15.90 37.30 13.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 201.80 220.10 193.90
Interest 183.70 180.80 178.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.10 39.30 15.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.10 39.30 15.30
Tax 5.20 11.60 2.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.90 27.70 12.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.90 27.70 12.60
Equity Share Capital 94.80 94.80 94.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.36 2.92 1.33
Diluted EPS 1.36 2.92 1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.36 2.92 1.33
Diluted EPS 1.36 2.92 1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:55 am
