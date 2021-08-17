Sobha Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 511.60 crore, up 46.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.60 crore in June 2021 up 46.3% from Rs. 349.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.60 crore in June 2021 up 72.6% from Rs. 7.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.40 crore in June 2021 up 5.09% from Rs. 200.20 crore in June 2020.

Sobha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.77 in June 2020.

Sobha shares closed at 594.20 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.26% returns over the last 6 months and 160.33% over the last 12 months.