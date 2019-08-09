Sobha Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,184.60 crore, up 118.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,184.60 crore in June 2019 up 118.24% from Rs. 542.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.10 crore in June 2019 up 110.88% from Rs. 43.20 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 240.50 crore in June 2019 up 91.79% from Rs. 125.40 crore in June 2018.

Sobha EPS has increased to Rs. 9.61 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.55 in June 2018.

Sobha shares closed at 441.35 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -17.61% over the last 12 months.