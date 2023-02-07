Sobha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 890.50 crore, up 35.87% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 890.50 644.40 655.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 890.50 644.40 655.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 97.40 90.10 45.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 215.00 288.10 218.30 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -505.90 -576.40 -121.80 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 74.50 76.50 56.30 Depreciation 16.90 17.20 16.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 916.60 687.60 279.90 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.00 61.30 160.20 Other Income 28.50 25.00 30.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.50 86.30 190.40 Interest 62.40 61.30 156.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.10 25.00 33.70 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 42.10 25.00 33.70 Tax 5.50 11.20 8.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.60 13.80 25.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.60 13.80 25.20 Equity Share Capital 94.80 94.80 94.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.86 1.46 2.66 Diluted EPS 3.86 1.46 2.66 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.86 1.46 2.66 Diluted EPS 3.86 1.46 2.66 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited