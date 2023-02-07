Sobha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 890.50 crore, up 35.87% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sobha are:Net Sales at Rs 890.50 crore in December 2022 up 35.87% from Rs. 655.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.60 crore in December 2022 up 45.24% from Rs. 25.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.40 crore in December 2022 down 41.41% from Rs. 207.20 crore in December 2021.
Sobha EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.66 in December 2021.
|Sobha shares closed at 569.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.15% returns over the last 6 months and -34.38% over the last 12 months.
|Sobha
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|890.50
|644.40
|655.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|890.50
|644.40
|655.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|97.40
|90.10
|45.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|215.00
|288.10
|218.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-505.90
|-576.40
|-121.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|74.50
|76.50
|56.30
|Depreciation
|16.90
|17.20
|16.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|916.60
|687.60
|279.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|76.00
|61.30
|160.20
|Other Income
|28.50
|25.00
|30.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|104.50
|86.30
|190.40
|Interest
|62.40
|61.30
|156.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|42.10
|25.00
|33.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|42.10
|25.00
|33.70
|Tax
|5.50
|11.20
|8.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|36.60
|13.80
|25.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|36.60
|13.80
|25.20
|Equity Share Capital
|94.80
|94.80
|94.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.86
|1.46
|2.66
|Diluted EPS
|3.86
|1.46
|2.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.86
|1.46
|2.66
|Diluted EPS
|3.86
|1.46
|2.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited