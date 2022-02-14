Sobha Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 655.40 crore, down 2.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 655.40 crore in December 2021 down 2.28% from Rs. 670.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.20 crore in December 2021 up 8.15% from Rs. 23.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.20 crore in December 2021 up 15.43% from Rs. 179.50 crore in December 2020.

Sobha EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.46 in December 2020.

Sobha shares closed at 850.25 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.09% returns over the last 6 months and 90.08% over the last 12 months.