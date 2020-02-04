Sobha Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 886.70 crore, up 13.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 886.70 crore in December 2019 up 13.42% from Rs. 781.80 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.20 crore in December 2019 up 7.17% from Rs. 71.10 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 297.50 crore in December 2019 up 68.94% from Rs. 176.10 crore in December 2018.

Sobha EPS has increased to Rs. 8.03 in December 2019 from Rs. 7.50 in December 2018.

Sobha shares closed at 437.50 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.93% returns over the last 6 months and -8.29% over the last 12 months.