Sobha Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 781.80 crore, up 21.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 781.80 crore in December 2018 up 21.97% from Rs. 641.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.10 crore in December 2018 up 59.06% from Rs. 44.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.10 crore in December 2018 up 34.43% from Rs. 131.00 crore in December 2017.

Sobha EPS has increased to Rs. 7.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.70 in December 2017.

Sobha shares closed at 477.95 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.35% returns over the last 6 months and -10.99% over the last 12 months.