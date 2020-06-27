App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sobha Q4 profit down 55% at Rs 50.7 crore

Total income dipped to Rs 927.6 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,421.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Saturday reported a 55 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 50.7 crore for the quarter ended March. Its net profit stood at Rs 113.3 crore in the year ago period.

Total income dipped to Rs 927.6 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,421.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit dropped to Rs 28.15 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 29.71 crore in the 2018-19 financial year.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 3,825.7 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal from Rs 3,515.6 crore in the previous year.

First Published on Jun 27, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #Business #Results #Sobha

