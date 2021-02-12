MARKET NEWS

Sobha Q3 profit down 70% at Rs 21.6 crore

Its net profit stood at Rs 73.2 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
February 12, 2021 / 06:39 PM IST
 
 
Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Friday reported a 70 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 21.6 crore for the quarter ended December.

Total income fell to Rs 696.3 crore in the third quarter of this financial year from Rs 901.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, Bengaluru-based realty firm said in a regulatory filing.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Results #Sobha Ltd
first published: Feb 12, 2021 06:39 pm

