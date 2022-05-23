 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sobha Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 731.30 crore, up 32.15% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sobha are:

Net Sales at Rs 731.30 crore in March 2022 up 32.15% from Rs. 553.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.00 crore in March 2022 up 39.66% from Rs. 17.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.80 crore in March 2022 up 29.48% from Rs. 185.20 crore in March 2021.

Sobha EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in March 2021.

Sobha shares closed at 543.60 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.59% returns over the last 6 months and 20.24% over the last 12 months.

Sobha
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 731.30 668.20 553.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 731.30 668.20 553.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 69.90 45.70 64.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 259.10 214.20 154.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -166.50 -128.00 -293.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.30 56.30 52.60
Depreciation 18.90 17.80 20.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 305.20 252.50 425.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 185.40 209.70 129.30
Other Income 35.50 29.30 35.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 220.90 239.00 164.80
Interest 184.50 194.80 150.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.40 44.20 14.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.40 44.20 14.60
Tax 11.40 11.50 -3.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.00 32.70 17.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.00 32.70 17.90
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.00 32.70 17.90
Equity Share Capital 94.80 94.80 94.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.64 3.45 1.89
Diluted EPS 2.64 3.45 1.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.64 3.45 1.89
Diluted EPS 2.64 3.45 1.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sobha
first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.