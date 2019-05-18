Sobha Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,407.20 crore, up 80.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,407.20 crore in March 2019 up 80.99% from Rs. 777.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.30 crore in March 2019 up 73.24% from Rs. 65.40 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.30 crore in March 2019 up 71.35% from Rs. 156.00 crore in March 2018.

Sobha EPS has increased to Rs. 11.95 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.90 in March 2018.

Sobha shares closed at 441.35 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -17.61% over the last 12 months.