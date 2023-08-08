English
    Sobha Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 907.91 crore, up 56.11% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sobha are:

    Net Sales at Rs 907.91 crore in June 2023 up 56.11% from Rs. 581.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.05 crore in June 2023 down 12.01% from Rs. 13.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.71 crore in June 2023 down 57.43% from Rs. 227.20 crore in June 2022.

    Sobha EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.44 in June 2022.

    Sobha shares closed at 602.25 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.80% returns over the last 6 months and -10.52% over the last 12 months.

    Sobha
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations907.911,209.90581.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations907.911,209.90581.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.98112.9065.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods260.24345.4092.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks93.78-268.90-155.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost79.6279.1058.50
    Depreciation18.2817.8015.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses335.92825.80306.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.1097.80197.70
    Other Income31.3330.2013.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.43128.00211.30
    Interest61.1461.10189.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.2966.9021.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.2966.9021.60
    Tax5.2318.307.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.0548.6013.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.0548.6013.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.0548.6013.70
    Equity Share Capital94.8594.8094.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.275.131.44
    Diluted EPS1.275.131.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.275.131.44
    Diluted EPS1.275.131.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

