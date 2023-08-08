Sobha Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 907.91 crore, up 56.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 907.91 crore in June 2023 up 56.11% from Rs. 581.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.05 crore in June 2023 down 12.01% from Rs. 13.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.71 crore in June 2023 down 57.43% from Rs. 227.20 crore in June 2022.

Sobha EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.44 in June 2022.

Sobha shares closed at 602.25 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.80% returns over the last 6 months and -10.52% over the last 12 months.