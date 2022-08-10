Sobha Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 581.60 crore, up 13.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 581.60 crore in June 2022 up 13.53% from Rs. 512.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.70 crore in June 2022 up 26.85% from Rs. 10.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 227.20 crore in June 2022 up 6.12% from Rs. 214.10 crore in June 2021.

Sobha EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in June 2021.

Sobha shares closed at 678.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.04% returns over the last 6 months and 12.50% over the last 12 months.