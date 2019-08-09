App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sobha Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,189.50 crore, up 96.35% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sobha are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,189.50 crore in June 2019 up 96.35% from Rs. 605.80 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.60 crore in June 2019 up 72.24% from Rs. 52.60 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 243.90 crore in June 2019 up 70.56% from Rs. 143.00 crore in June 2018.

Sobha EPS has increased to Rs. 9.55 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.55 in June 2018.

Sobha shares closed at 441.35 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -17.61% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations1,176.701,397.80597.70
Other Operating Income12.809.408.10
Total Income From Operations1,189.501,407.20605.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials80.8099.4052.90
Purchase of Traded Goods251.00294.90202.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-98.50264.80-184.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost64.6065.6051.70
Depreciation17.5015.9014.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses651.30429.60344.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax222.80237.00123.80
Other Income3.6014.404.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax226.40251.40128.10
Interest84.0075.8054.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax142.40175.6074.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax142.40175.6074.00
Tax51.8062.3021.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities90.60113.3052.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period90.60113.3052.60
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates90.60113.3052.60
Equity Share Capital94.8094.8094.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves2,225.202,134.301,971.70
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.5511.955.55
Diluted EPS9.5511.955.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.5511.955.55
Diluted EPS9.5511.955.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Aug 9, 2019 06:41 pm

tags #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sobha

