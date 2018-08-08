Sobha consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 605.80 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 597.70 769.60 674.90 Other Operating Income 8.10 7.90 8.80 Total Income From Operations 605.80 777.50 683.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 52.90 67.40 63.30 Purchase of Traded Goods 202.70 171.70 160.10 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -184.60 55.30 18.80 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 51.70 52.60 49.10 Depreciation 14.90 13.50 13.50 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 344.40 286.20 262.10 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.80 130.80 116.80 Other Income 4.30 11.70 0.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.10 142.50 117.70 Interest 54.10 51.80 44.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.00 90.70 72.80 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 74.00 90.70 72.80 Tax 21.40 25.30 25.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.60 65.40 47.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.60 65.40 47.70 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.60 65.40 47.70 Equity Share Capital 94.80 94.80 96.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,971.70 2,675.00 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.55 6.90 4.95 Diluted EPS 5.55 6.90 4.95 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.55 6.90 4.95 Diluted EPS 5.55 6.90 4.95 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited