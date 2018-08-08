Sobha consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 605.80 crore

Sobha has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 605.80 crore and a net profit of Rs 52.60 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Sobha has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 605.80 crore and a net profit of Rs 52.60 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 683.70 crore and net profit was Rs 47.70 crore. Sobha shares closed at 495.70 on August 07, 2018 (NSE) and has given -10.26% returns over the last 6 months and 29.02% over the last 12 months. Sobha Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 597.70 769.60 674.90 Other Operating Income 8.10 7.90 8.80 Total Income From Operations 605.80 777.50 683.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 52.90 67.40 63.30 Purchase of Traded Goods 202.70 171.70 160.10 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -184.60 55.30 18.80 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 51.70 52.60 49.10 Depreciation 14.90 13.50 13.50 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 344.40 286.20 262.10 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.80 130.80 116.80 Other Income 4.30 11.70 0.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.10 142.50 117.70 Interest 54.10 51.80 44.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.00 90.70 72.80 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 74.00 90.70 72.80 Tax 21.40 25.30 25.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.60 65.40 47.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.60 65.40 47.70 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.60 65.40 47.70 Equity Share Capital 94.80 94.80 96.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,971.70 2,675.00 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.55 6.90 4.95 Diluted EPS 5.55 6.90 4.95 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.55 6.90 4.95 Diluted EPS 5.55 6.90 4.95 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 8, 2018 11:54 am