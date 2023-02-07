 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sobha Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 868.20 crore, up 29.93% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sobha are:Net Sales at Rs 868.20 crore in December 2022 up 29.93% from Rs. 668.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.80 crore in December 2022 down 2.75% from Rs. 32.70 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.60 crore in December 2022 down 53.82% from Rs. 256.80 crore in December 2021.
Sobha EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.45 in December 2021. Sobha shares closed at 569.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.15% returns over the last 6 months and -34.38% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations868.20667.30668.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations868.20667.30668.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials97.4090.1045.70
Purchase of Traded Goods221.00296.40214.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-519.50-581.30-128.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost74.5076.5056.30
Depreciation17.5017.9017.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses906.00693.40252.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.3074.30209.70
Other Income29.8023.3029.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.1097.60239.00
Interest66.0063.20194.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.1034.4044.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax35.1034.4044.20
Tax3.3015.2011.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.8019.2032.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.8019.2032.70
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.8019.2032.70
Equity Share Capital94.8094.8094.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.352.033.45
Diluted EPS3.352.033.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.352.033.45
Diluted EPS3.352.033.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
