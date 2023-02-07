Sobha Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 868.20 crore, up 29.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sobha are:Net Sales at Rs 868.20 crore in December 2022 up 29.93% from Rs. 668.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.80 crore in December 2022 down 2.75% from Rs. 32.70 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.60 crore in December 2022 down 53.82% from Rs. 256.80 crore in December 2021.
Sobha EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.45 in December 2021.
|Sobha shares closed at 569.25 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.15% returns over the last 6 months and -34.38% over the last 12 months.
|Sobha
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|868.20
|667.30
|668.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|868.20
|667.30
|668.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|97.40
|90.10
|45.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|221.00
|296.40
|214.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-519.50
|-581.30
|-128.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|74.50
|76.50
|56.30
|Depreciation
|17.50
|17.90
|17.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|906.00
|693.40
|252.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|71.30
|74.30
|209.70
|Other Income
|29.80
|23.30
|29.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|101.10
|97.60
|239.00
|Interest
|66.00
|63.20
|194.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|35.10
|34.40
|44.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|35.10
|34.40
|44.20
|Tax
|3.30
|15.20
|11.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|31.80
|19.20
|32.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|31.80
|19.20
|32.70
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|31.80
|19.20
|32.70
|Equity Share Capital
|94.80
|94.80
|94.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.35
|2.03
|3.45
|Diluted EPS
|3.35
|2.03
|3.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.35
|2.03
|3.45
|Diluted EPS
|3.35
|2.03
|3.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited