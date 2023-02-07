Sobha Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 868.20 crore, up 29.93% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 868.20 667.30 668.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 868.20 667.30 668.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 97.40 90.10 45.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 221.00 296.40 214.20 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -519.50 -581.30 -128.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 74.50 76.50 56.30 Depreciation 17.50 17.90 17.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 906.00 693.40 252.50 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.30 74.30 209.70 Other Income 29.80 23.30 29.30 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.10 97.60 239.00 Interest 66.00 63.20 194.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.10 34.40 44.20 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 35.10 34.40 44.20 Tax 3.30 15.20 11.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.80 19.20 32.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.80 19.20 32.70 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.80 19.20 32.70 Equity Share Capital 94.80 94.80 94.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.35 2.03 3.45 Diluted EPS 3.35 2.03 3.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.35 2.03 3.45 Diluted EPS 3.35 2.03 3.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited