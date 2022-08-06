 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SNS Textiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 3700.47% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SNS Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in June 2022 up 3700.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 69.96% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

SNS Textiles shares closed at 6.18 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.14% returns over the last 6 months and 88.41% over the last 12 months.

SNS Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.81 3.09 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.81 3.09 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 0.02 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.79 2.59 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.00 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.11 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.35 -0.08
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.36 -0.07
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 0.36 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- 2.54 --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 2.91 -0.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 2.91 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -0.23 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 2.67 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 14.85 14.85 14.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 1.80 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.01 1.80 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 1.80 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.01 1.80 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

