SNS Textiles Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore, up 3700.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.81 crore in June 2022 up 3700.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 69.96% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

SNS Textiles shares closed at 6.18 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.14% returns over the last 6 months and 88.41% over the last 12 months.