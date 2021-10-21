Snowman Logist Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 70.07 crore, up 21.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.07 crore in September 2021 up 21.45% from Rs. 57.69 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021 up 127.18% from Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.03 crore in September 2021 up 25.2% from Rs. 15.20 crore in September 2020.

Snowman Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2020.

Snowman Logist shares closed at 45.15 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given -9.79% returns over the last 6 months and 19.76% over the last 12 months.