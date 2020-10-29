Snowman Logist Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 57.69 crore, down 1.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Snowman Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 57.69 crore in September 2020 down 1.19% from Rs. 58.38 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2020 down 23.26% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.20 crore in September 2020 down 5.71% from Rs. 16.12 crore in September 2019.
Snowman Logist shares closed at 38.20 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.28% returns over the last 6 months and 2.41% over the last 12 months.
|Snowman Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|57.69
|55.12
|58.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|57.69
|55.12
|58.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.04
|6.17
|6.14
|Depreciation
|12.56
|12.30
|12.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.85
|32.35
|37.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.24
|4.31
|2.63
|Other Income
|0.39
|1.26
|1.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.64
|5.57
|3.67
|Interest
|4.36
|4.34
|4.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.73
|1.23
|-1.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.73
|1.23
|-1.29
|Tax
|--
|0.45
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.73
|0.78
|-1.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.73
|0.78
|-1.40
|Equity Share Capital
|167.09
|167.09
|167.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.05
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.05
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.05
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.05
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am