Snowman Logist Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 57.69 crore, down 1.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.69 crore in September 2020 down 1.19% from Rs. 58.38 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in September 2020 down 23.26% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.20 crore in September 2020 down 5.71% from Rs. 16.12 crore in September 2019.

Snowman Logist shares closed at 38.20 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.28% returns over the last 6 months and 2.41% over the last 12 months.