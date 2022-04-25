 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Snowman Logist Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.63 crore, up 19.54% Y-o-Y

Apr 25, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Snowman Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.63 crore in March 2022 up 19.54% from Rs. 64.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 47.97% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.00 crore in March 2022 up 1.12% from Rs. 17.80 crore in March 2021.

Snowman Logist shares closed at 38.25 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)

Snowman Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.63 73.40 64.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.63 73.40 64.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.96 6.21 6.15
Depreciation 12.86 13.52 11.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.03 48.94 41.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.78 4.73 4.88
Other Income 1.36 1.15 1.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.14 5.89 5.88
Interest 5.40 4.83 4.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.26 1.05 1.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.26 1.05 1.50
Tax -0.04 0.23 1.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 0.83 -0.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 0.83 -0.42
Equity Share Capital 167.09 167.09 167.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.05 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.05 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.05 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.05 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Apr 25, 2022
