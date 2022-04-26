Snowman Logist Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.63 crore, up 19.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Snowman Logistics are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.63 crore in March 2022 up 19.54% from Rs. 64.11 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 47.97% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.00 crore in March 2022 up 1.12% from Rs. 17.80 crore in March 2021.
Snowman Logist shares closed at 38.25 on April 22, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Snowman Logistics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.63
|73.40
|64.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.63
|73.40
|64.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.96
|6.21
|6.15
|Depreciation
|12.86
|13.52
|11.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.03
|48.94
|41.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.78
|4.73
|4.88
|Other Income
|1.36
|1.15
|1.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.14
|5.89
|5.88
|Interest
|5.40
|4.83
|4.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|1.05
|1.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|1.05
|1.50
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.23
|1.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|0.83
|-0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|0.83
|-0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|167.09
|167.09
|167.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.05
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.05
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.05
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.05
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited