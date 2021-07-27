Snowman Logist Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 66.06 crore, up 19.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.06 crore in June 2021 up 19.85% from Rs. 55.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021 down 23.11% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.35 crore in June 2021 down 2.91% from Rs. 17.87 crore in June 2020.

Snowman Logist EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Snowman Logist shares closed at 52.95 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.56% returns over the last 6 months and 77.68% over the last 12 months.