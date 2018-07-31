Snowman Logist standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 55.76 crore

Snowman Logistics has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 55.76 crore and a net profit of Rs 0.74 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Snowman Logistics has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 55.76 crore and a net profit of Rs 0.74 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 47.83 crore and net loss was Rs 2.06 crore. Snowman Logist shares closed at 45.60 on July 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -17.39% returns over the last 6 months and -18.72% over the last 12 months. Snowman Logistics Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 55.76 51.82 47.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 55.76 51.82 47.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.08 5.19 4.76 Depreciation 10.21 9.91 9.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 35.99 34.08 33.85 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.48 2.64 -0.74 Other Income 0.26 3.23 0.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.74 5.87 -0.60 Interest 2.87 2.72 2.73 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.87 3.15 -3.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.87 3.15 -3.34 Tax 0.14 1.27 -1.27 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.74 1.88 -2.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.74 1.88 -2.06 Equity Share Capital 167.09 167.09 167.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.04 0.12 -0.12 Diluted EPS 0.04 0.12 -0.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.04 0.12 -0.12 Diluted EPS 0.04 0.12 -0.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:23 pm