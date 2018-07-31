Snowman Logist standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 55.76 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 55.76 51.82 47.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 55.76 51.82 47.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.08 5.19 4.76 Depreciation 10.21 9.91 9.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 35.99 34.08 33.85 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.48 2.64 -0.74 Other Income 0.26 3.23 0.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.74 5.87 -0.60 Interest 2.87 2.72 2.73 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.87 3.15 -3.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.87 3.15 -3.34 Tax 0.14 1.27 -1.27 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.74 1.88 -2.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.74 1.88 -2.06 Equity Share Capital 167.09 167.09 167.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.04 0.12 -0.12 Diluted EPS 0.04 0.12 -0.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.04 0.12 -0.12 Diluted EPS 0.04 0.12 -0.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited