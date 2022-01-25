Snowman Logist Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.40 crore, up 21.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.40 crore in December 2021 up 21.97% from Rs. 60.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021 down 42% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.41 crore in December 2021 up 11.17% from Rs. 17.46 crore in December 2020.

Snowman Logist EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2020.

Snowman Logist shares closed at 39.70 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.02% returns over the last 6 months and -27.95% over the last 12 months.