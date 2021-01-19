Snowman Logist Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.18 crore, up 2.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.18 crore in December 2020 up 2.41% from Rs. 58.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2020 up 141.26% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.46 crore in December 2020 up 23.39% from Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2019.

Snowman Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2019.

Snowman Logist shares closed at 60.50 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 95.16% returns over the last 6 months and 42.19% over the last 12 months.