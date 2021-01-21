Snowman Logist Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.18 crore, up 2.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.18 crore in December 2020 up 2.41% from Rs. 58.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2020 up 141.26% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.46 crore in December 2020 up 23.39% from Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2019.

Snowman Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2019.

Snowman Logist shares closed at 58.15 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.58% returns over the last 6 months and 36.66% over the last 12 months.