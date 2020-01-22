Snowman Logist Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 58.76 crore, down 0.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.76 crore in December 2019 down 0.97% from Rs. 59.34 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2019 down 246.47% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.15 crore in December 2019 down 9.47% from Rs. 15.63 crore in December 2018.

Snowman Logist shares closed at 42.60 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.67% returns over the last 6 months and 23.48% over the last 12 months.