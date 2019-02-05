Snowman Logist Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 59.34 crore, up 19.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.34 crore in December 2018 up 19.12% from Rs. 49.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2018 up 773.79% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.63 crore in December 2018 up 17.96% from Rs. 13.25 crore in December 2017.

Snowman Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2017.

Snowman Logist shares closed at 30.10 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.57% returns over the last 6 months and -41.15% over the last 12 months.