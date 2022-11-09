SNL Bearings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.92 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.92 crore in September 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 12.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in September 2022 down 11.55% from Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in September 2022 down 10.38% from Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2021.

SNL Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.39 in September 2021.

SNL Bearings shares closed at 297.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.36% returns over the last 6 months and 30.00% over the last 12 months.