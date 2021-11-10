SNL Bearings Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.43 crore, up 39.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.43 crore in September 2021 up 39.82% from Rs. 8.89 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in September 2021 up 99.34% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.43 crore in September 2021 up 95.15% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2020.

SNL Bearings EPS has increased to Rs. 8.39 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.21 in September 2020.

SNL Bearings shares closed at 246.25 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.77% returns over the last 6 months and 105.21% over the last 12 months.