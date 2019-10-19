SNL Bearings Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore, down 28.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.89 crore in September 2019 down 28.71% from Rs. 12.47 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2019 down 48.39% from Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2019 down 57.26% from Rs. 3.72 crore in September 2018.

SNL Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.54 in September 2019 from Rs. 6.87 in September 2018.

SNL Bearings shares closed at 183.25 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given -40.44% returns over the last 6 months and -45.27% over the last 12 months.